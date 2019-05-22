HAMPTON - Elizabeth Mae Snook, 86, of Hampton, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Frankford.

Born in Sandyston, Elizabeth was a lifelong resident of Sussex County. She was a household organizer and planner, but most of all, she was mom, grandma and great-grandma. An avid gardener and seamstress, Elizabeth was an active volunteer, leader and supporter of 4-H Clubs and the New Jersey State Fair/Sussex County Farm & Horse Show. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially treasured her visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The daughter of the late William and Mildred (Heater) Scrowcroft, Elizabeth was also predeceased by her husband, Jack Lamar Snook, on Oct. 10, 2016, her son, Jack Jr., on May 14, 1974, and her son-in-law, Joseph Haughey Sr. on Nov. 29, 2017. She is survived by two sons, Donald Snook and wife, Susan, of Hampton Township, and Jim Snook and wife, Penny, of St. Cloud, Fla.; six daughters, Peggy Parker and husband, Allen, of Franklin, Nancy J. Snook, of Sparta, Bonnie Haughey, of Folsom, Pa., Judy Bruley and husband, Roger, of Ashburn, Va., Amy Hennighan and husband, Dan, of Andover, and Tammy Kent and husband, Dan, of Augusta; 21 grandchildren, Allen Parker, Jason Parker, Stephen Parker, Daniel Parker, Carissa (Parker) Crawford, Faith (Parker) Muddiman, Joshua Bruley, Jackie (Bruley) Reha, Jessica (Bruley) Dehond, Timothy Snook, Christopher Snook, Kacey Snook, Michael Haughey, Jack Haughey, Thomas Haughey, Joseph Haughey Jr., Daniel Kent V, Denton Kent, Paige Hennighan, Daniel Hennighan and Cody Kinney; and 17 great-grandchildren, Stephen, Henry, Taylor, Lily, Kayla, Benjamin, Allie, Addison, Nathan, Hailey, Paislee, Cameron, Aaron, Hudson, Ellise, Preston and Austin, and another great-grandson on the way. She is also survived by her brother, William Scrowcroft and wife, Jane, as well as their children.

Visitation will be held 1-2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Baleville Congregational Church in Hampton Township, with a 2 p.m. funeral service, also at the church. Interment will follow in Baleville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 350 Sparta Ave., Building B, Suite 2, Sparta, NJ 07871 or to Baleville Congregational Church, 6 Church Road, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.