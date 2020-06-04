BLAIRSTOWN - Elizabeth Pavolony was born Jan. 15, 1943, and died May 17, 2020.

Daughter of George and Margaret Hartley, Elizabeth was born in England. She was a loving and devoted mother who raised a family in Lake Shawnee. Elizabeth worked at St. Claire's hospital in Denville as head of environmental protection. She retired and relocated to Blairstown where she developed her love for horses.

Elizabeth lived a full life and is survived by her three children, David Pavolony, Michael Pavolony and Wendy Pavolony and her four grandchildren, Brian Mulligan, Brandi Mulligan, Connor Pavolony and Morgan Pavolony.

Due to the current circumstances a memorial service will be held a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown.

