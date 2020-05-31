ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - Elizabeth "Betty" Ward Nichols, 88, of Ellicott City, Md., passed away peacefully Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Born and raised in Newton, N.J., Betty moved with her husband to Stuart, Fla., in 1988. They moved to Ellicott City, Md., in 2015.
Betty was a former member of the Board of Directors of Newton Memorial Hospital Foundation and served as its first woman chairman of the board. She was a former member of the Board of Governors of Newton Memorial Hospital, past president of the Board of Trustees of the House of the Good Shepherd and past president of its auxiliary. She was a past president of the Episcopal Church Women's Organization, former president and member of the Newton Junior Woman's Club, and former chairman of the Evening Membership Division of the Newton Women's Club. She was instrumental in the creation of the Beehive Thrift Shop in Newton.
A loving mother, grandmother, and wife, Betty was an avid cook and organizer. She also loved gardening and scrapbooking. She was a graduate of Green Mountain College and a lifelong member of Christ Episcopal Church in Newton.
The daughter of the late Ruth and Leo Ward, Betty is survived by her husband of 66 years, Leonard F. Nichols, PhD. She is also survived by her two sons, Rob and Jim; her daughter-in-law, Deb; and her four loving grandchildren, Andrew, Sean, Rachel, and Abby.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online memories may be left at Legacy.com via the New Jersey Herald's obituary page.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 31, 2020.