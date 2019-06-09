WANTAGE -- Ellen Arlene Titus, of Wantage, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, after a courageous battle with end stage renal disease and heart failure. Born Sept. 6, 1943, in Kearny to Eric and Edna Fliedner, she and her family moved to the Mt. Salem section of Wantage in the mid-1940s. It was there on the family farm that she was to meet her future husband of 56 years, Roger Titus. During her high school years, Ellen was a true athlete and received numerous trophies and was awarded Best Girl Athlete from the Sussex High School Athletic Council in 1961. While attending Beth Israel School of Nursing, Ellen and Roger continued to date. On Dec. 17, 1962 they were married and Ellen put her passion of nursing on hold. They moved to Fort Benning, Ga., while Roger was in the United States Army and, it was there that their daughters Karin Elizabeth and Kristina Marie were born. In the early 1970s they moved back to the family farm in Mt. Salem for a short time before settling in the Colesville section of Wantage. Ellen completed her nursing education and had worked as an LPN in private duty and at Alexander Linn Hospital, Newton Memorial Hospital and Bentley Assisted Living. She enjoyed volunteering for the Wantage First Aid Squad, the PTA, Wantage Recreation and the Mt. Salem Cemetery Association. She also authored the history of Mt. Salem for a local book, "Our Wantage Heritage." Throughout her life she enjoyed the companionship of many family pets and leaves behind her guardian, Plumly, who will miss her greatly. Above all, Ellen was blessed with grandsons Eric White and Stephen Zabriskie, whom she adored immensely. She tirelessly attended their many sporting events throughout their childhoods. Cooking for her grandsons gave her much joy. Nothing compared to her meals made with love. Eric blessed her with great-granddaughter Alana, and Stephen and Kayla blessed her with great-grandson Gavin. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, at 3 p.m. at the Mt. Salem Cemetery, Wantage. We invite friends to gather with us at the Colesville Firehouse after the ceremony. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ferguson Funeral Home, Sussex. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wantage First Aid Squad. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 9, 2019