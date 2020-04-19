|
NEWTON - Ellen Current Lehmer, 69, of Newton, passed away on Sunday, April 12, at CareOne Madison in Morristown.
Ellen was born on May 25, 1950, and grew up in Andover Township, where she was crowned Miss Andover Township in 1967. Ellen graduated from Newton High School and continued her education at Morris County Community College.
Coaching the youth of Sussex County was a passion of Ellen's. She coached The Strutting Spartans, Sparta High School Twirlers, Sparta Youth Wrestling Cheerleaders, Andover Arrow Cheerleaders, Newton Lil Brave Cheerleaders, Byram Girls Softball and Sparta Girls Softball. She was loved and admired by all she coached. Ellen was also a volunteer for the Sparta Ambulance Squad. An avid Baltimore Orioles and Oakland Raiders fan, she enjoyed sports, especially those her daughter and grandchildren participated in. She loved animals, but none more than her faithful pitbull companion, Brandy. Ellen enjoyed decorating for the holidays, in which she won awards from the Town of Newton. She loved the ocean. Her very best family memories were made at the Jersey Shore with her cousins, Barbara and the late Kenneth Harper.
Ellen is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 52 years, Ronald Lee Lehmer; her adored daughter, Sherri Lee Yuhas (husband, Robert Yuhas) of Massachusetts; her beloved grandchildren, Lakyn Brielle Brozo (husband, SSGT. Austin Brozo) of Massachusetts, A1C Christian Hunter Yuhas (wife, Aijah Yuhas) of Texas. Ellen has three great-granddaughters, who were the apple of her eye, Ella Grace, Lily Paige and Rori Lee. She leaves behind her favorite brother, Raymond Current, his wife Yesmin and their children, of Orlando, Fla.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Donations can be made in Ellen's memory to The Blairstown Animal Hospital Angel Fund at 29 Cedar Lake Road, Blairstown, NJ 07825.
Services and interment are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 19, 2020