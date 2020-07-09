1/
Elmer A. Carr
Newton - Elmer A. Carr, 92 years of age, a long-time resident of Newton, NJ, passed away on July 3, 2020 at his home in Blairstown, NJ. He was born in Hawley, PA on June 28, 1938 to the late Henry and Phoebe M. (Heywood) Carr. He retired in 1996 as a toll collector for the Delaware River Toll Bridge Commission. He was a member of the Blairstown #165 and Harmony #8 F & AM and was a former fire chief for the for the Newton Fire Department from 1975-1979. He was also a US Army veteran serving from 1950-1952.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Meshach) Carr a daughter Jean Kopp, 3 sons Michael, David &Joseph Carr and nine grandchildren. He was predeceased by 2 brothers, Henry "Chick" Carr and Rev. William Carr.
A period of visitation will be held 4- 7 PM, Monday July 13, 2020 at Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, NJ . Funeral Service at 11 AM Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Newbaker Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Hainesburg Cemetery, Hainesburg, NJ. Due to the coronavirus, masks are required when entering the funeral home.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
