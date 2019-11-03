The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Elsa J. Schweizer

Elsa J. Schweizer Obituary
WANTAGE - Elsa J. Schweizer, age 81, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Regency Gardens Nursing Center in Wayne.
Born in Tappan, N.Y., to the late Walter and Jane (VanderBilt) Zaumseil, Elsa had been a resident of Sussex County for many years. In her younger years, she enjoyed racing cars. Elsa volunteered with different organizations and had a love of flying.
She was predeceased by her son, Glenn in 2017 and her daughter, Lisa in 1980. Elsa is survived by her son, Kurt, of Midland Park.
Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 3, 2019
