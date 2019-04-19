TOMS RIVER - Emil "Everett" Reichert, 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Toms River, on April 12, 2019. Everett was born on April 29, 1929, in Riverdale, to Emma (Mathews) and Emil Reichert.

Everett worked most of his life at Pompton Feed and Supply, in Riverdale. This company was founded by his father (Emil) in 1929. He served in Korea for the U.S. Army from 1951-1952 with the 13th Field Artillery Battalion. He married the love of his life, Virginia Brown, in 1954, and resided in Butler until 1996. They retired to Toms River in 1996. Everett was a proud lifetime member and past commander of the American Legion, Post 154 in Butler. He was also a member of the 40/8 Voiture Nationale. Everett was a people person, always quick to say "Hello" to everyone. He also was never short on offering a joke to anyone who crossed his path.

Everett was predeceased by his wife, Virginia, in 1998. He is survived by a son, Donald, and his wife, Ellen, of Sparta; and a daughter, Barbara Strack, of Plains, Pa. Everett was the loving grandfather of Heather Semenov and Elizabeth Reichert, and the great-grandfather of Harlequin Mendez and Sophia Reichert. He is also survived by his sister, Marion Fairbanks, of Connecticut, and predeceased by his brother, Russell Reichert, and sister, Helen Barry.

Visitation will be held 5-9 p.m., Monday, April 22, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Mount Rest Cemetery in Butler.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be given in Everett's name to the Bellia Strong Fund, c/o Knights of Columbus #588, PO Box 588, Sparta, NJ 07871. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 19, 2019