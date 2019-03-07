STILLWATER - Emma B. Grassia, of Stillwater, peacefully passed away March 4, 2019, at the age of 89.

Emma was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 18, 1929. She was a longtime resident of Staten Island, N.Y., and had resided in Stillwater, since 1981. As a devout Catholic, Emma graduated from both Notre Dame Academy and Notre Dame College on Staten Island, N.Y.

The greatest joy in Emma's life was the pride she had in her family from witnessing their happiness and accomplishments. She was a beloved mother of five, grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of six.

Emma utilized her education to educate others and was a steadily employed substitute teacher at more than six public schools over 58 years, both on Staten Island and in Sussex County. She was often requested by name by teachers and staff due to her ability to handle a wide variety of classes.

Emma's stories of family, classic movies, vacations, teaching and current events as well as her "spark" and love for life will be forever cherished by her family.

Emma was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Grassia, on Aug. 9, 1983. She leaves behind her five children, son, Richard Grassia (Janet), of Staten Island, N.Y., daughter, Joanne R. Grassia, of Northampton, Mass., daughter, Barbara Grassia, of Indianapolis, Ind., daughter, Margaret Gray (Doug), of Oakdale, N.Y., and son, John Grassia (Linda), of Byram; and her loving grandchildren, Keith Grassia, Kenneth Grassia, Aubrey Dietel, Rachel Callan, Sarah Callan, Justin Gray, Kyle Grassia, Luke Reid-Grassia and Jillian Grassia. She also leaves behind her brothers, Paul Scaturro (Gina) and Phil Scaturro, of Staten Island, N.Y.

Emma will be greatly missed by her entire family and will never be forgotten.

Visitation will be held 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Stillwater Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to . Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 7, 2019