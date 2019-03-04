OAK RIDGE - Emma R. Pollard, 94, of the Milton section of Oak Ridge, passed away peacefully at her home after a brief illness on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

She was born on Nov. 12, 1924 in Milton, to the late Ruth (Fredericks) and the late David Milton Norman.

Emma married Herbert A. Pollard in Texas in 1943, moving not too long after to the Milton section of Oak Ridge, where they raised their family and resided until each of their passing.

Emma was the past president of the American Legion Post 423 in Milton.

She will best be remembered as the loving grandmother that enjoyed attending and watching all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sports and extracurricular activities.

Emma was predeceased by her husband, the love of her life, Herbert A. Pollard, in 1975, and her dear brothers, Hank Knoblick and David Norman.

She is survived by her loving children, Bruce H. Pollard and his wife, Donna Lee, Linda R. Mados and her husband, Michael, Donna Tomsey and her husband, Garry, and Nancy Aiello and her husband, Michael; her cherished grandchildren, Dallas and Jason Anderson; Heather and Tuan Phan, Jennifer and Michael Frisella, Leanne and Brett Ulrich, Lauren and Sean Gorton, and Thomas Mados; David and Amy Tomsey, and Scott and Sarah Tomsey; Kristin and Tim Burke, and Michael and Hannah Aiello; her adored great-grandchildren, Moira and Ashley Phan; Mikaela, Dylan and Katie Frisella; Julia, Madilynn and Brody Ulrich; Melinda, Brielle and Derek Gorton; Benjamin and Jack Tomsey; Lucas Tomsey; Miles and Anna Burke; and Dominic Aiello; her dear brother, Richard Norman, as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m., at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland (For GPS use 1 Post Place). The prayer service will take place on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment will be private by the immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 4, 2019