CHESTER, Va. - Erika Kochey, daughter of the late Sebastian and Amalie Miehler and wife of the late Frank Kochey, passed peacefully at home March 31, 2019, at 82 years old, in Chester, Va.

Born in Berlin, Germany, and a longtime resident of Sparta, she arrived in New York City on Jan. 28, 1953, aboard the S.S. United States at the age of 16. Erika owned and operated Conn Travel in Morristown in the 1980s and 1990s and loved to travel, both with and without her clients. Her retirement led to allowing her creativity to flow, as she sold decorative floral arrangements and loved making jams and jellies from fruits she picked herself, as well as

creating beautiful needlepoint art. She knitted copious amounts of baby hats, blankets and booties for young infants that may be in need as well as hats and scarves for adults in need to battle the cold New Jersey winters.

She is survived by her sister, Gerda Herger; son, Gary Kochey, his wife, Carol, and their children, Amanda and Ian; her son-in-law, Andrew Smetana; and granddaughter, Christy. Erika is predeceased by her daughter, Valerie and husband, Frank.

Visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Sparta Cemetery. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 3, 2019