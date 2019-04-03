The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
(973) 729-5530
Resources
More Obituaries for Erika Kochey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erika Kochey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Erika Kochey Obituary
CHESTER, Va. - Erika Kochey, daughter of the late Sebastian and Amalie Miehler and wife of the late Frank Kochey, passed peacefully at home March 31, 2019, at 82 years old, in Chester, Va.
Born in Berlin, Germany, and a longtime resident of Sparta, she arrived in New York City on Jan. 28, 1953, aboard the S.S. United States at the age of 16. Erika owned and operated Conn Travel in Morristown in the 1980s and 1990s and loved to travel, both with and without her clients. Her retirement led to allowing her creativity to flow, as she sold decorative floral arrangements and loved making jams and jellies from fruits she picked herself, as well as
creating beautiful needlepoint art. She knitted copious amounts of baby hats, blankets and booties for young infants that may be in need as well as hats and scarves for adults in need to battle the cold New Jersey winters.
She is survived by her sister, Gerda Herger; son, Gary Kochey, his wife, Carol, and their children, Amanda and Ian; her son-in-law, Andrew Smetana; and granddaughter, Christy. Erika is predeceased by her daughter, Valerie and husband, Frank.
Visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Sparta Cemetery.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goble Funeral Home
Download Now