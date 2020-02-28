The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Elder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest F. "Ernie" Elder


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest F. "Ernie" Elder Obituary
WANTAGE - Ernest "Ernie" F. Elder, age 82, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Wantage to the late Ernest F. Elder Sr. and Gladys (Terwilliger) Elder, Ernie lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of his life. He had been a self-employed dairy farmer, an avid hunter and was a lifetime honorary member of the Woods and Waters Sportsmen and Conservation Association.
Ernie is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wilma (Trudgen); his son, Randy L. Elder and his wife, Valerie Olm, of Wantage; his daughters, Lori B. Irvin and her husband, Lee, of Cary, N.C., and Sarah L. Elder, of Cary, N.C.; his sisters, Audrey Elder, of Unionville, N.Y., and Joyce Hill, of Sussex; and four grandchildren, Dylan, Sawyer, RJ, and Grayson.
Memorial services will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Saturday prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to the Wantage First Aid Squad, 888 State Route 23, Wantage, New Jersey 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pinkel Funeral Home
Download Now