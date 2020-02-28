|
|
WANTAGE - Ernest "Ernie" F. Elder, age 82, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Wantage to the late Ernest F. Elder Sr. and Gladys (Terwilliger) Elder, Ernie lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of his life. He had been a self-employed dairy farmer, an avid hunter and was a lifetime honorary member of the Woods and Waters Sportsmen and Conservation Association.
Ernie is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wilma (Trudgen); his son, Randy L. Elder and his wife, Valerie Olm, of Wantage; his daughters, Lori B. Irvin and her husband, Lee, of Cary, N.C., and Sarah L. Elder, of Cary, N.C.; his sisters, Audrey Elder, of Unionville, N.Y., and Joyce Hill, of Sussex; and four grandchildren, Dylan, Sawyer, RJ, and Grayson.
Memorial services will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Saturday prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to the Wantage First Aid Squad, 888 State Route 23, Wantage, New Jersey 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 28, 2020