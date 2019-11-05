Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wood Funeral Home
16 Main St
Branchville, NJ 07826
(973) 948-3030
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wood Funeral Home
16 Main St
Branchville, NJ 07826
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wood Funeral Home
16 Main St
Branchville, NJ 07826
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Essie DeSoto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Essie M. DeSoto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Essie M. DeSoto Obituary
FRANKFORD - Essie M. DeSoto, 82, of Frankford, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.
Born and raised in Matilda, Pa., Essie moved to Sussex County over 40 years ago. She was a United States postal worker in Branchville, retiring at the age of 55, then worked as a private home health aide.
Essie was a member of the Red Hat Society of Sussex County. A people person, Essie loved to travel and enjoyed motorcycling with her husband, Ray.
The daughter of the late Charles and Ada M. (Thomas) Steele, Essie was predeceased by her son, Charles Richard Wisner; her sister, Myra Jean Little-Mcewen; and her granddaughter, Shaileen Marie. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Raymond DeSoto; her children, Dianna Jean McCoy, of Tyrone, Pa., Cindy Elaine Fink, of Hamptonville, N.C., and Brenda Kay Amalfatano, of Stillwater.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Essie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -