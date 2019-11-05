|
FRANKFORD - Essie M. DeSoto, 82, of Frankford, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.
Born and raised in Matilda, Pa., Essie moved to Sussex County over 40 years ago. She was a United States postal worker in Branchville, retiring at the age of 55, then worked as a private home health aide.
Essie was a member of the Red Hat Society of Sussex County. A people person, Essie loved to travel and enjoyed motorcycling with her husband, Ray.
The daughter of the late Charles and Ada M. (Thomas) Steele, Essie was predeceased by her son, Charles Richard Wisner; her sister, Myra Jean Little-Mcewen; and her granddaughter, Shaileen Marie. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Raymond DeSoto; her children, Dianna Jean McCoy, of Tyrone, Pa., Cindy Elaine Fink, of Hamptonville, N.C., and Brenda Kay Amalfatano, of Stillwater.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 5, 2019