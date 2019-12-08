|
MONTVILLE - Estelle Sockler, 82, of Montville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 6, 2019 while convalescing following a brief illness.
She is the daughter of the late Anton and Stella Sockler. Estelle grew up in Maplewood and was a graduate of Columbia High School. In her youth, she was passionate about ballet, tap and jazz dancing and became a Rockette at Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C.
In 1964, she moved to Parsippany where she resided for 48 years until she moved to Montville. She was a directory assistance operator for Bell Telephone (Verizon) where she became acquainted with cherished friends.
Estelle was predeceased by her brothers, Anton and Edward Sockler. She is survived by her loving daughters, Laurie Gomez and husband, Joe, of Sparta, and Carol Myers and husband, Ralph, of Boise, Idaho. She also leaves behind her loving grandchildren, Antonin, Nick, Adam and Luciano Filicetti and Matthew and Joilin Gomez, nieces Karen Nisenson, Lauren Weiner, and Paula DeLaurentiis and nephew Peter Sockler. Estelle is further survived by her late partner, John Lanotte's daughter, Linda Lanotte and her partner, Darlyn Warner. She is eternally grateful for their loving care over the past several years.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m., at Our Lady of the Lake Church 294 S. Sparta Ave., Sparta, NJ 07871. Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Estelle's memory to the , 1-800-242-8721 or www.heart.org.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 8, 2019