Esther Louise Harris
Esther Louise Harris, 76, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2020 following a courageous battle with a long-term illness. She passed at her daughter's home surrounded by loving family members.
Born in Suffern, NY, on February 6, 1944 to the late Raymond and Esther Starr, Esther was raised in the Sloatsburg, NY, Mahwah, NJ and Suffern, NY areas. Esther briefly lived in Ramsey, Waldwick and Brick Township, NJ before settling into Wantage, NJ to raise her family of three daughters for the next 30 years. She enjoyed her work as an insurance auditor for Selective Insurance and was an active longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Sussex, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, Trustee, Pulpit Committee Chair and Head Deaconess.
In 2000 she moved to the Milwaukie, OR area to be closer to family. She loved gardening, sewing, crafting, listening to gospel music, reading Christian books and teaching her grandchildren how to drive. Esther was an extremely kind, caring, compassionate, and supportive woman with a positive outlook on life. Above all else, she loved and celebrated her family and dear friends.
Esther is survived by three daughters: Esther Gartner of Milwaukie, OR, Yvonne King of Rockaway, NJ, and Tanya Bassani of Wantage, NJ; seven treasured grandchildren: Timothy and wife Samantha, Alyssa, Gregory, Elizabeth, DJ, Rebekah and Brandon; and her sister: Alice Haggerty of Cape Coral, FL. She is predeceased by her father and mother, Raymond (1995) and Esther (Montanye) (2001) Starr.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced separately. Esther will be laid to rest at the Mount Prospect Cemetery in Neptune, NJ during a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations in Esther's honor be sent to:
The American Cancer Society
at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html
or the Providence Hospice Foundation at https://give.providencefoundations.org/portland
(choose Hospice under Area of Greatest Need).