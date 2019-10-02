|
|
WANTAGE - Ethan Parker Davenport, PVT USMC, 18, of Wantage, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Wantage.
Born in Newton, Ethan lived in Wantage for most of his life. He was a 2019 graduate of Sussex County Technical School, where he ran cross country for the school. Ethan was enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and had just completed Boot Camp in Parris Island.
The son of Patrick R. and Melissa (Lawson) Davenport, Ethan is also survived by his sisters, Grace Davenport and Abigail Davenport; his paternal grandmother, Carol Davenport, of Newton; his maternal grandparents, Robert V. Lawson II and Linda Lawson, of Frankford; as well as his uncles, Shawn Davenport and wife, Jaimee, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and Dr. Mark Lawson and wife, Mirza, of Media, Pa.
Memorial visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Ethan Parker Davenport to Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, PO Box 82, 75 North Church Road, Sparta, NJ 07871. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 2, 2019