Ethel Rafferty Obituary
BRANCHVILLE -- Ethel Rafferty, formerly of Goshen, N.Y., entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Bentley Assisted Living, Branchville. She was 93 years old.

A family statement reads: Our loving mother, most awesome grandma and great-grandmother will be greatly missed.

Ethel Rafferty was predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph "Mickey" Rafferty, and she is survived by her five children, Sharon and her husband, Lynn Harrison, of New Jersey, Patty and her husband, Louie Finamore, of New Jersey, Mickey Rafferty and his wife, Pat Rafferty, of New Jersey, Renee and her husband, John VanDervoort, of New York, and Kathy and her husband, John DeBeauvernet, of New York; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements were made through Direct Cremations at East Ridgelawn Cemetery and Crematory in Clifton. Services will be private. A celebration of Ethel's life will be in September.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 11, 2019
