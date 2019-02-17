WANTAGE ­-- Eufemia "Fay" Vaccaro, formerly DeBlasio (DelGaizo), 94, of Wantage, passed away in her home on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. She was born in Waldwick on Feb. 22, 1922, to the late Giovanni and Generosa DelGaizo. Fay will always be remembered for her loving and kind nature, especially shown toward her children and grandchildren. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Vaccaro. She was the adored mother of Armand DeBlasio and his wife, Nancy, Louisa DeBlasio, Monica Carelli and her husband, Peter, and Teresa LeQueux and her husband, Robert. She was the cherished grandmother of Armand, Danny, Nicholas and Julia DeBlasio; Peter John Carelli; Jaclyn Petullo and her husband, Angelo; Victoria and Corey LeQueux; and the great-grandmother of Angelo and Enzo DeBlasio. She was the dear sister of Frank and Dominic DelGaizo, Edith Volanto, Nicoline Griffin and Jenny Smith, and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by nine siblings. Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 18, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Pompei Church, 70 Murray Ave., Paterson. Guests may arrive at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. More at www.santangelofuneral.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 17, 2019