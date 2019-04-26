Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:30 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church,
203 Swartswood Road
Swartswood, NJ
Eugene E. "Gene" Streeter Obituary
STILLWATER -- Eugene "Gene" E. Streeter, 87, of Stillwater, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton.

Born in Bergenfield, Gene moved to Stillwater more than 80 years ago. He was a graduate of Newton High School. A United States Navy veteran, Gene proudly served during the Korean Conflict. He was a mechanic at the former Sussex County Battery Station in Hampton for more than 30 years, then worked at Lakeland Bank before retiring at the age of 81.

Gene was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church in Swartswood and was a member of Mt. Carmel Knights of Columbus Council 9920 in Swartswood. He was also a life member of Newton Memorial Post 5360 Veterans of Foreign Wars, had served on the Stillwater Township Board of Education and was a former member of the Stillwater Fire Department.

The son of the late Percy and Alida (Scudder) Streeter, Gene was also predeceased by his brother, Thomas Streeter. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Margaret "Peggy" M. Streeter; five children, Maryann Roe and husband, J. Hudson, of Hampton, Michael E. Streeter and wife, Denise, of Newton, Maureen L. Tsadilas and husband, John, of Stillwater, Mark E. Streeter and wife, Karen, of Shirley, Long Island, N.Y., and Margaret "Maggie" Streeter, of Branchville; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, April 29, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, followed by a Knight of Columbus service at 7:30 p.m., then followed by a VFW service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church, 203 Swartswood Road, Swartswood. Interment will follow in Stillwater Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church, P.O. Box 124, Swartswood, NJ 07877, or Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
