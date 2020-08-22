Eugene R. "Jamie" McCarty, Jr.
Newton - Eugene R. "Jamie" McCarty, Jr., 64, of Newton, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Newton, Eugene was a lifelong resident of Newton. He was a machinist at Dynapac and Scandia Packaging & Machine Co., as well as a truck driver at Sussex Block & Supply before his retirement.
Eugene was a car enthusiast and owned a 1972 Nova. An Exempt Fireman and member of the Newton Fire Department since 1976, he had 44 years of active service and held various offices, most recently treasurer for the last 20 years. He was an avid supporter of Newton Memorial Post 5360 VFW, enjoyed playing the lottery, was a coin collector and loved NASCAR. He most especially loved spending time with his family.
The son of the late Eugene R. McCarty, Sr. and Patricia J. (Wilson) McCarty, Eugene is survived by his wife, Debra A. (Gardner) McCarty; his son, Craig R. McCarty; his daughter, Heather L. McKelvie; his grandchildren, Annabelle, Roger, Jr., and Evelyn McKelvie; as well as his brother, Michael McCarty.
Due to pandemic restrictions, private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Public graveside services will be held in Newton Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, with a Firemen's Service at 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Newton Fire Department, 56 Woodside Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
