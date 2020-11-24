1/1
Andover Township - Eva L. Steele, 90, of Andover Township, died Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center #1.
Born in Lafayette, Eva was raised in Hainesville and was a lifelong resident of Sussex County. She worked in the kitchen at Shamrock Inn and County Seat before her retirement. Eva loved doing puzzles, watching black and white movies and playing cards. She also found great beauty in Cardinals. Mostly especially, Eva loved her grandchildren.
The daughter of the late Asa and Emily (Shader) Robinson, Eva was predeceased by her sisters, Edith Westbrook and Marie Hotalen; her brother, Chet Robinson; and her companion, Ray Birchenough. She is survived by seven sons: Raymond Steele and wife, Linda; Richard Steele and wife; Randy Steele and wife, Linda; Roy Steele and wife, Amy; Roger Steele and wife, Stacey; Frank Steele and wife; and Asa Steele and wife, Shirley. She is also survived by sixteen grandchildren; a special thanks to granddaughter, Alicia, for taking care of her grandma in the time of need. She is survived by ten great-grandchildren as well.
Public visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton. Private interment will be held in Tranquility Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 233 Vreeland Road, #105, Florham Park, NJ 07932. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
