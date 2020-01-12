|
FRANKLIN - Eva May Drew, 73, died unexpectedly at Newton Medical Center on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Born to David and Dorothy Drew in Bloomingdale, she grew up and resided in Bloomingdale before moving to Franklin 47 years ago.
Eva was a factory worker for many years, retiring from Sussex Technology in Sparta in 2008. She enjoyed playing sports in her youth, especially softball and bowling. She took great joy in traveling with friends, caring for her family and family picnics.
Eva was predeceased by her father, David A. Drew Sr., and is the devoted daughter of Dorothy M. Drew, of Franklin. She is the dear sister of Clara Weatherwalks, and her husband, Lee, of Bloomingdale; David A. Drew Jr., and his wife, Kathleen, of Hamburg; and Frank Drew, and his wife, Sandra, of Danville, Pa; loving niece of Jenny Drew, of West Milford; and is cherished by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Funeral service to follow at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation is private. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to The First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, 11-13 Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 12, 2020