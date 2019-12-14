|
WANTAGE - Evelyn Day Boynton, 96, daughter of Elsie Bailey and Seymour Day, of Hardyston, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at home.
Born in Franklin, Evelyn has been a lifelong resident of Sussex County. She graduated from Franklin High School, Class of 1941. She then graduated from The Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge as a registered nurse.
Evelyn worked many years at the Franklin Hospital and then worked at the Wallkill Valley General Hospital in Sussex when they merged, before retiring in 1985. Evelyn was a Life Member of Order of The Eastern Star and enjoyed following and watching the New York Yankees and NASCAR. She took great joy in tending her flowers and garden.
Evelyn is predeceased by her husband, Richard W. Boynton, Sr. (1995); two sons, William Lee (1947) and David Boynton (1996); and a sister, Doris Day Marsh (2000). She is survived by a son, Richard W. Boynton, Jr., of Wantage, and a daughter, Jane Gonzalez, and her husband, Richard, of Franklin. Loving grandmother of Michelle Mithory, David J. Boynton, Melissa Storch and Shelly Kane. Cherished great-grandmother of Madison and Katelyn Boynton, Patrick D. Kane, Alexis and Logan Storch, and Olivia Mithory. Dear sister of Charles Day, of Hardyston.
Graveside services under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, will be Tuesday, Dec. 17, at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston, at 11:30 a.m. Memorial gifts to the Wantage Dog Pound, 888 State Highway 23, Wantage, NJ 07461 would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 14, 2019