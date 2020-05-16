|
WANTAGE - Evelyn DeGroot went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
She was born April 21, 1930, in Ferwerd, Friesland, the Netherlands to Johannes and Renske VanderWal Drost. In 1962 she immigrated to the United States. She has resided in the Sussex/Wantage area most of her life and was a homemaker and a member of the Sussex Christian Reformed Church.
Evelyn married Jack DeGroot on Sept. 17, 1964. He predeceased her on June 25, 2012. Her sister, Renske Talsma predeceased her in 2018. She is survived by her son, George (Kathie) DeGroot, of Wantage; her daughters, Alice (Anton) Macek, of Richmond, TX, and Doris DeGroot, of Wantage. She is the loving grandmother of Alissa, Katie, Jack and Gary.
Due to government restrictions, burial will be private at Clove Cemetery, Wantage. Funeral arrangements are by Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex.
Memorial gifts to Sussex Christian Reformed Church, P.O. Box 745, Sussex, NJ 07461 or Compassionate Care Hospice, 350 Sparta Avenue, Bldg. B, Suite 2, Sparta, NJ 07871 or , 7 Ridgedale Avenue, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonsussexfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 16, 2020