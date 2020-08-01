Evelyn G. Axelband
Frankford Twp. - Evelyn G. Axelband, 77, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Morristown Medical Center.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Evelyn has lived in Sussex County, NJ, Orange County, NY and Pike County, PA before recently moving to Frankford Township, NJ. Evelyn was a Fiscal Assistant for Pike County Children and Youth Services in Milford, PA, for fifteen years before her retirement in 2016. Evelyn enjoyed sewing, crafting and gardening.
The daughter of the late Harry F. and Gladys E. (Mitten) Nelson, Evelyn is survived by two daughters, Diana L. (Rose) Olano and husband, James, of Sparta, and Deborah A. (Rose) Seo and husband, Michael, of Branchville, as well as two grandsons, Brad Seo and wife, Samantha and Kyle Seo. Evelyn is also survived by many other loving family members, step-family and friends.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Private burial will be under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Frankford Township Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 419, Augusta, NJ 07822 or Father John's Animal House, 350 Father John's Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
