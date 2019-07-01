UNIONVILLE, N.Y. - Evelyn H. Gale, 98 years old, died peacefully at Valley View Nursing Home, Goshen, N.Y., on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born to Thomas and Sarah Horler in the Town of Minisink, N.Y., she grew up in Unionville, N.Y., and lived in Sarasota, Fla., from 1977 to 2017 before returning to Unionville, N.Y.

Evelyn worked as a teacher's aide for many years before retiring from the Minisink Valley/Central School District. She was very active in her church, school, service organizations, committees and boards. She loved to dance and stay as active as possible. Friends will always remember her from all of the activities she was involved with, especially her church.

Evelyn was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Hobart S. "Pat" Gale Jr. (1990), her siblings, Mary, Fannie, Tom and Marge, and was the devoted mother of Alan H. Gale and his wife, Cheryl, of Unionville, N.Y., Paul R. Gale and his wife, Cathy, of Unionville, N.Y., and Jane B. Rizzo and her husband, Bob, of Brooksville, Fla. Cherished by seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex, Friday, July 5, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon. Funeral service will be Friday, July 5, 2019, at noon at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Unionville Cemetery, Unionville, N.Y.

Memorial gifts to or hospice would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonsussexfuneralhome.com.