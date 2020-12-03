Evelyn Lamos
Kewanna, IN - Evelyn Lamos, 78, Kewanna, passed away at 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.
Born November 11, 1942, in Brandon, Florida, she was the daughter of Preston Smith and the former Sally Pearl Morris. On April 24, 1965, in Brunswick, Georgia, she was married to Martin J. Lamos, and he survives.
Evelyn moved from Sussex, New Jersey, to Indiana, eighteen years ago to be closer to family. She worked for many years as a seamstress and had created over one hundred quilts. She enjoyed crafting and gardening.
Survivors include her husband, Martin J. Lamos, Kewanna; son, Franklin Joel (Patricia) Smith, Michigan; and two daughters, Pamela (Rick) Delaney, Perrysburg; and Deborah (Steve) Lee, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Ricky, Andy, and Mike Delaney; Stephanie, Cassie, and Connor Smith; and John, Jason, and Joanna Lee; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Joann (Henry) Pollock, Florida; Ann Llewellyn, Virginia; and Martha Helms, Florida; and two brothers, Preston Junior Smith, Florida; and Robert (Yoko) Smith, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Diane Smith and Louise Powell; and two brothers, Larry Dean Smith and Danny Smith.
A visitation will be held from 1-3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at McClain Funeral Home, Denver, Indiana.
A second visitation will be held from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23) Sussex, New Jersey, followed by burial at Frankford Plains Cemetery, Frankford Township, New Jersey.
McClain Funeral Home, Denver, Indiana, and Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, New Jersey, have been jointly entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mcclainfh.com
or www.pinkelfuneralhome.com