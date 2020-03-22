Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn M. Koch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn M. Koch Obituary
STILLWATER - Evelyn M. Koch, 89, of Stillwater Township, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton.
Born in Guttenberg, Evelyn was raised in North Bergen where she lived before moving to Sussex County in 1974. She was a bookkeeper for Sebring Auto Parts in Newton before her retirement. She enjoyed gardening and antiques.
The daughter of the late Phillip and Evelyn (Hoppe) Blamey, Evelyn was also predeceased by her husband, Theodore, in 2014. She is survived by her two sons, Stephen Koch, of Fredon Township, and Jeff Koch, of Stillwater Township, as well as six grandchildren.
Services and interment are private and are under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 7 Ridgedale Ave., Suite 103, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -