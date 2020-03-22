|
|
STILLWATER - Evelyn M. Koch, 89, of Stillwater Township, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton.
Born in Guttenberg, Evelyn was raised in North Bergen where she lived before moving to Sussex County in 1974. She was a bookkeeper for Sebring Auto Parts in Newton before her retirement. She enjoyed gardening and antiques.
The daughter of the late Phillip and Evelyn (Hoppe) Blamey, Evelyn was also predeceased by her husband, Theodore, in 2014. She is survived by her two sons, Stephen Koch, of Fredon Township, and Jeff Koch, of Stillwater Township, as well as six grandchildren.
Services and interment are private and are under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 7 Ridgedale Ave., Suite 103, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 22, 2020