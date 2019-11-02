|
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Faith (Mell) Lozier, 92, beloved wife for 70 years of the late Randolph Lozier, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
She was born Jan. 23, 1927, in Hillside, N.J., to the late Izola Mell and Albert Mell. Faith lived in the Sussex, N.J., area where she and Randolph raised their family. She and Randolph later moved to Mystic, Conn. where they resided for 14 years. They then retired to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Faith was dedicated to serving the Lord and very much treasured her family and friends. Faith was a self-taught pianist and used her abilities to play hymns in the many churches she attended. She was also able to quote the Bible, from memory, as a response to the challenges of life.
Faith is survived by three sons, Sam (Janet), of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Joseph (Nancy), of Ledyard, Conn., and Dale (Victoria), of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Faith is also survived by her half-sister, Joanna Mell Kuzma, eight grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Crescent Hospice for their extraordinary care during Faith's final days. Faith will always be in our thoughts and forever in our hearts.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Fairview Cemetery, Sussex, N.J. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the United Methodist Church, 199 Libertyville Rd., Sussex, NJ 07461.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 2, 2019