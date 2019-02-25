GREEN TOWNSHIP - Fannie Elizabeth Miller, of Green Township., passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at the age of 99.

Fannie was born and raised in Paterson and had been a resident of Green Township since 1968. She was a seamstress for Barbizon and a printer and packer for Borden's Ice Cream. Fannie was also an owning partner of George's Salvage Company, Inc., in Newton, with her late husband, George. She always loved dancing and watching the New York Yankees and most importantly she cared for others. Fannie was an upbeat person and valued the time she spent with her family.

Fannie was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Miller II, founder of George's Salvage Company, in 1961; her brother, John MacLean; her sisters, Gertrude Goodridge and Babe Talmadge; and her parents, Andrew and Kitty MacLean.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Aymil and husband, John, of Summerville, S.C.; her son, George M. Miller III and wife, Linda, of Green Township, and her daughter, Pat Lukac and husband, Richard, of Denville. She was the beloved grandmother of nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and is survived by her close friend, Rose Raimo.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, with interment to follow in George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be made at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 25, 2019