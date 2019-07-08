WANTAGE - Felix L. Rodriguez Jr., age 62, of Wantage, passed away on July 5, 2019.

Born in Neptune to Felix and Rose Rodriguez, Felix worked as an account executive for Berry Plastics. A member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, Felix was a man of many talents and interests. He enjoyed flying, listening to music and cooking.

Felix is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Maggie (Lange) Rodriguez; son, Nick Rodriguez, of Haskell; daughters, Sara Rodriguez, of West Milford, and Isabella Rodriguez, of Wantage; and brothers, Greg and his wife, Debbie Rodriguez, of Belmar, and Albert Rodriguez, of Puerto Rico. He is also survived by his mother and father, Felix and Rose Rodriguez.

Visitation for Felix will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 11, at 10 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Church in Franklin.

The family is accepting flowers or memorial donations may be made to Isabella Rodriguez's college fund. Online condolences and additional information may be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 8, 2019