JEFFERSON -- Feodora M. Apanasow, age 86, peacefully fell asleep in the Lord on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Milford Manor Rehabilitation Center. Born in Graz, Austria, Mrs. Apanasow came to the Unites States on Feb. 14, 1952, and resided in Pennsylvania before moving to New Jersey, having lived in Jefferson for the past 31 years. She was an active member of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church in Wantage and a member of the Golden Age Club of Milton. Mrs. Apanasow was predeceased by her husband, Michael, and her son, Peter. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Taisa Engelsman and her husband, Edward, of Jefferson; her dear sister, Anna Arloff; her three cherished grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, 102 Route 284, Wantage, with Parastas immediately following at 6:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at the church. Interment to follow at St. Vladimir Russian Orthodox Christian Cemetery in Jackson. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 21, 2019