F. G. Van Gorder

NEWTON - F.G. Van Gorder, 94, of Newton, and Highland Lakes, formerly of Ridgefield and Elmwood Park, passed away July 10, 2019.

F.G. was born in La Plume, Pa., and lived there on his family farm until he was

7 years old, and moved with his family to N.J. for his

father to work during the Depression. F.G. worked as a printer with his father and brother and later as an Elmwood Park letter carrier, a job that he enjoyed.

He loved his family, and was predeceased by his parents, Violet (Bevan) and Stanley Van Gorder, and, recently, his brother, James Van Gorder Jr., and sister-in- law, Patricia Van Gorder. F.G. lost his beloved first wife in 1980, Elizabeth (Nasuti), but found love again with his second wife, Ruth Boschert (Muller) who predeceased him in 2011. With Ruth, not only did he travel extensively and live as a snowbird in Florida, he gained his beloved family: Stepson, Kenneth Boschert, his niece and daughter-in law, Pamela Boschert; and his two granddaughters, Kathryn Boschert (John Bonaglia) and Kimberly White (Eric White). He was immensely proud of his granddaughters and the men that they married. Adding to his joy in later years was the addition to the family of four great-grandchildren, Brianna and Aviendha White and Jack and Genevieve Bonaglia. F.G. is also survived by nieces and nephews and their families.

In his youth, F.G. was a semi-professional baseball and football player. He was a proud World War II Navy veteran of the European and Pacific theatres. He was an avid swimmer of lake one, a competitive bocce and shuffleboard player as well as fisherman and golfer. He loved puzzles and cards, watching all manner of sports and enjoyed playing the stock market.

F.G. was a simple man of simple tastes and had a wry sense of humor and sweet tooth up until the end. He had a loving, kind nature and heart. He will be most remembered as a loving son, husband, stepfather, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother and friend.

Pursuant to his final wishes, F.G. did not want his name in the paper nor a wake or funeral. Interment was private with Navy Military Honors. Donations if desired are to the Highland Lakes Goodwill Fund, POB 578, Highland Lakes, NJ 07422. Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 16, 2019