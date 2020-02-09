Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Filomena M. Raia Obituary
HAMPTON – Filomena M. Raia, 93, passed peacefully at home on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Originally from Bergen County, Filomena was predeceased by her beloved husband, "Anthony," of 72 years, in December 2016. She was also predeceased by her parents, four brothers and one sister.
Filomena is survived by her daughters Phyllis Flanagan and husband, John, of Andover Borough; Barbara Curto and husband, Gary; Patricia Steffen; and Toni Sabol. She had nine grandchildren: Michael, her "Mickey" and wife, "Little Patty;"Jeannette, Jon, Renee, Christina, Nicole, Steven, Cody and Maigan; and two special friends: Amanda De Stefano and Stacey Steele.
Filomena also had nine great-grandchildren, Brian and Eric "Ricky" Hewitt; Colin and Braeden Flanagan; Leigha and Elijah Arnott; Kalob Johnston; and Sean and Ronan Casey.
Filomena was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved gardening, butterflies, playing ball with her dog "Baby," country and Hawaiian music, as well as Frank Sinatra. She was a hard worker, employed by Netcong ShopRite for 25 years, which gave her great joy. She had strong values and was a role model to her family. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11; and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Branchville Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at: www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
