HARDYSTON -- Florence G. Kowalski (Baklarz), 88 years old, died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. Born to John and Lillian Baklarz in Jersey City, she had lived in Lyndhurst before moving to Hardyston 19 years ago. Florence worked as a secretary for I.T.T. Avionics in Nutley for 37 years before retiring in 2000. She was a member of the Hardyston Township Senior Citizens and a parishioner and member of the Rosary Club of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Hamburg. She took great joy in bowling, knitting and crocheting. Florence was predeceased by her husband, Edward Kowalski, and was the devoted mother of Linda Ukson and her husband, John, of Highland Lakes, and Edward Kowalski and his wife Anna, of Austin, Texas; loving grandmother of Brian, Greg and Andrew; cherished great-grandmother of Abigail; and dear sister of Joan Solleder, of Ridgewood. The family will receive their friends from 3-8 p.m. today at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. Funeral from the funeral home at 9 a.m. Saturday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle R.C. Church, Hamburg. Interment to follow at Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City. Memorial gifts made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860, would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 30, 2019