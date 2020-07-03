Florence "Flo" Harriet Shipley Chammings
Newton - Florence "Flo" Harriet Shipley Chammings, 93, of Newton died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton.
Flo was born and raised in Belleville and graduated from Belleville High School. She was a dedicated mother and homemaker. Flo enjoyed art, especially painting and drawing. She was also a member of the Harmony Hill United Methodist Church.
Flo was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Evelyn (Cooper) Pole; her first husband, Robert Shipley; and her second husband, Lester Chammings. She is survived by her son, Ed Shipley and wife, Patty; her daughters, Carole Adornetto and Gayle Losey; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, NJ. Online condolences may be made at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Flo's memory to the Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, 2 Shelter Ln, Oakland, NJ 07436.