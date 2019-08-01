|
HARDYSTON - Florine "Dolly" N. Eller, 81, of Hardyston, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at home.
Born in Lake Hiawatha, Florine lived in Kearny, Fredon and Byram before moving to Hardyston two years ago. She was a baker for Acme and ShopRite prior to her retirement. Florine was a member of the Byram Township Senior Club.
The daughter of the late Ewald K. and Louise (Riffel) Darr, Florine was also predeceased by her husband, Robert Eller, on May 21, 2014. She is survived by her son, Kurt Eller, of Hardyston, as well as her two grandsons, Nicolas Eller and Zachary Eller, both of Hardyston.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Yellow Frame Cemetery in Fredon.
Memorial donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 350 Sparta Ave., Building B, Suite 2, Sparta, NJ 07871 or The Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 1, 2019