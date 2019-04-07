Home

Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Floyd Mendell

Floyd Mendell Obituary
OGDENSBURG -- Floyd Mendell, 77, of Ogdensburg, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. Floyd was born Nov. 8, 1941, the son of the late Ruth Mendell, of Passaic.

On Aug. 5, 1961, he married Doris Manzoni, who preceded him in death on Jan. 19, 2006. He was employed by Ford Motor Company for more than 35 years until his retirement at age 55.

He is survived by two daughters, Patty Aguilar and Sherry Rumsey; and one son, Richard Mendell; his six grandchildren and two

great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Karen Ann Quinlan Foundation, Newton. All services are private by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (Tuttlefh.com).
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
