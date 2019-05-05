SUSSEX -- Floyd W. Southard Sr., 77, peacefully passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at his home. Born in Franklin to the late Harrison and Hazel (Martin) Southard, Floyd had lived in Sussex County all of his life. He had been employed as a water system maintenance operator for Sparta Township for more than 45 years and retired in 2011. Floyd was predeceased by his siblings, Harrison, Ken, Bob, Frances, Lil and Joyce. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Lois G. (Ross); his three sons: Floyd W. Southard Jr., and his wife, Kate, of Wantage, Gregory Southard and his wife, April, of Morristown, Tenn., and Eric Southard and his wife, Rebecca, of Hackettstown; his 14 grandchildren: Matthew, Sarah, Shannon, Jordan, Joseph, Nicholas, Seth, Taylor, Hailey, Connor, Landon, Kylie, Raelyn and Aubrey; his great-grandson, Spencer; many nieces and nephews; his extended family: Michela, Madison and Samantha; and his furry friend, Puck. He was always happiest working on his truck or driving his grandkids wherever they needed to go. Friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, with a memorial service following at 7:30 p.m. at the Sussex Fire Department, 25 Loomis Ave., Sussex. Private burial services at Clove Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Floyd W. Southard Sr.'s memory to the Sussex Fire Department, 25 Loomis Ave., Sussex, NJ 07461. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 5, 2019