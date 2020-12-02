1/1
Fouad H. Kilmat
Fouad H. Kilmat
Vernon - Fouad H. Kilmat, age 48 of Vernon, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at the Saint Joseph's Hospital in Paterson.
Born in Paterson to Maria Esther (Bernal) and the late Hani Kilmat, Fouad grew up in Wayne and settled in Vernon eight years ago. A graduate of Wayne Valley High School, Fouad attended Northeastern University in Boston. He worked as a supervisor for the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Fouad was an avid Miami Dolphins fan.
Predeceased by his father, Fouad is survived by his loving wife, Kelly (Callahan) Kilmat; children Jacob and Mitchell Banfield, Gianna and Anthony Kilmat, Emily Banfield, and Molly Postas; his mother, Maria Esther Kilmat of Monroe Twp.; sister, Salihan Kilmat of Providence, RI; and uncle, Awni Patcha of Wayne.
A visitation for Fouad will be on Friday, December 4th, 2020 from 3-6:30PM at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. The funeral service will follow at 6:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org/donate). Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
