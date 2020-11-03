1/1
Frances Ann Pitera
1946 - 2020
Frances Ann Pitera
Hopatcong - Frances Ann Pitera died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her home. She was 74. Born in Lyndhurst, she lived in Kansas, Arizona, Parsippany, and Hopatcong before moving to the Cranberry Lake section of Andover in 2013.
Prior to retiring, Fran was employed by ShopRite / Ronetco Supermarkets, Inc. in Succasunna and Byram for 40 years. She was a parishioner of Good Shepherd Church in Andover and a member of the Byram Senior Citizen Club. She loved spending time at the beach, summers on Long Island, Mother/Daughters Weekends, visiting her sister in Bermuda, traveling (especially with Eggna), and long car rides. Fran was an avid QVC shopper, enjoyed going to the casinos, and cherished time spent with family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, Frances Alberti and Angelo Mazzatelli, and her husband, Thomas Pitera. She is survived by her husband, Jeremiah Healy; four daughters: Lisa Plumley, Sabrina Kennedy, Tammy Araujo, and Tara Juszynski; four sons-in-law: Abel Araujo, Rick Maynard, William Kennedy, and David Karwoski; two step-sons: JP and Ryan Healy; nine grandchildren: Ryan, Brandon, Amanda, Madison, Taylor, Anthony, Emily, Trinity, and Aaron; three great-grandchildren: Emily, Mason, and Jameson; and her sister, Angela Darrell.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, November 5 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main Street, Netcong. Masks required for entry, building capacity limited due to current State regulations. Funeral services will begin on Friday, November 6 at 9:30 AM from the funeral home to a Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 AM at Good Shepherd R.C. Church, 48 Tranquility Rd, Andover. Interment at Good Shepherd Cemetery, Andover.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Pitera's name to: Lakeland Emergency Squad, PO Box 311, Andover, NJ 07821-0311 (lakelandems.org).
Messages of condolence may be sent to: NetcongFuneral.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
NOV
6
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Morgan Funeral Home
NOV
6
Liturgy
10:30 AM
Good Shepherd R.C. Church
