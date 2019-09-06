|
MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. _ Fran Johanns left this world at 84 years young, succumbing to the consequences of emergency surgery. You know her as the owner of the Airport Diner in Sussex, N.J., and Ware Fox Run Farm or from the Windy Hollow Hunt or the Orange County Dressage Association. Most recently Fran has been a member of the board of directors of Side Saddle at the USET. She was a great horseman, mentor and friend. Fran was a lifelong resident of Sussex County, N.J., and Orange County, N.Y.
Fran's husband, Bill Johanns, predeceases her. She was the only child of Ruth and Henry Schaal and grew up in Sussex County. She is survived by her stepson, Bill Johanns Jr., of Highland Lakes, N.J., and countless friends who love her.
As some of you have heard, another tragedy struck her in her final days. On Aug. 30, five of her six horses were among the 11 horses that were killed in the barn fire at County Seat Farm in Milford, Pa. The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating and if you were in the vicinity, mid- afternoon that day, and you saw any unusual activity, please contact them.
Fran's wishes were to be remembered for who she is. There will be a graveside service, with the Rev. Keith Raser officiating. She will be buried at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Clove Cemetery (Route 23, west of Sussex) in Sussex, N.J. Hunt attire would be appropriate.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Fran's name to the gofundme accounts for Ed Ryman and Madeleine Ribacka. Both have lost so much in this tragedy and Fran would appreciate that you helped them rebuild.
Fran's horses were waiting for her in heaven.
Dear, Sweet Frannie, "Ride On."
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 6, 2019