Francis C. "Frank" Babcock, Jr.
Wantage - Francis C. "Frank" Babcock Jr. practicing attorney and former Municipal Judge, Jersey City, NJ, 58, passed away suddenly in Jersey City on Monday August 3, 2020. Frank was born on January 10, 1962, in Sussex, NJ to Josephine and Francis C. Babcock Sr.
Frank was predeceased by his mother, Josephine (nee Van Sickle) and his father James Abdou.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Erin Babcock of Wantage, his fiancé, Keya Patel, his twin brother, Charles Babcock and his sister, Lisa Hurd and her husband Charles both of Sussex, uncle of Carly and Charles Hurd and his grandniece Luna, and his cousins, Steven Szoka and Anthony Szoka and his wife Debbie and his former wife, Janice Cerra, and his many friends and colleagues.
Relatives and friends will be received at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home One Main Street, Franklin, NJ on Saturday August 8th from 2-6PM with services at 6PM, In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For directions and condolences and obituary see www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com
.
To view live streaming go to https://saintjamesthomas.org
for link.
Due to government restrictions, 50 people will be allowed in funeral home and must be masked at all times.