Francis J. Delman
BLAIRSTOWN - Francis J. Delman, 81, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Born in Beaver Meadows, Pa., on April 1, 1938 to the late Michael and Anna (Pavlishin) Delman, Frank served in the U.S. Navy and was employed by JCP&L for 34 years before retiring.
Frank is survived by his wife of 57 years, MaryAnn; his six children: Francis (Diane), of Collegeville, Pa.; David (Jill), of Lafayette; Jeffrey (Catherine), of Hardwick; Cynthia (Sean), of Lakewood Ranch, Fla.; Keith, of Blairstown; and Melissa (Sima), of St. Petersburg, Fla.; his six grandchildren; and his one great-grandchild.
Arrangements are under the direction of Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, NJ 07825. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 1600 Route 22, Union, NJ 07083 or the Blairstown Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 389, Blairstown, NJ 07825.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 15, 2019