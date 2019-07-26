|
SPARTA -- Francis J. Mooney (Frank) passed peacefully to eternal life on Wednesday, June 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was staying at the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice for Hope home and was cared for by many compassionate and kind staff in a beautiful home, overlooking a horse farm in Fredon. Born in Astoria, Queens, to Edward J. and Anna (Vochak) Mooney, he enlisted in the Navy at 17 years old and was a first class seaman on a destroyer escort in the Pacific during World War II. In addition to six Bronze Stars, he received a Unit Commendation Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theater Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon, American Theater Medal and a Victory Medal. He was very proud of serving our country and rarely left home without wearing his baseball cap, which showed the name of his ship, the USS Lake DE 301. After the war, he worked as a pressman for Eveready Label Corp., where he learned the business from the ground up and became one of the top salesmen in the company. When the company closed, he started his own business and served his customers until he was in his 80s. Frank married his first wife, Lorraine Holden Mooney, in 1950 and moved to Sparta in 1960, where they raised four children, Walter, Michael, Marianne and Peter. Frank was an active member of Our Lady of the Lake Church as an usher and volunteered at the church carnival for many years. Frank and Lorraine were involved in the community and started the Sussex Spinners, a square-dancing group, during the 1980s. While looking for services for their son, Peter, Frank and Lorraine were introduced to SCARC. Lorraine joined the SCARC Foundation Board and Frank was asked to serve on the Guardianship Board in 1991. He was SCARC Guardianship Board president from 1995-1997 and became an emeritus member in 2013. After Lorraine passed, Frank established The Mooney Fund with donations given in her memory. The fund has provided assistance to guardianship clients in need. His son, Peter, currently resides in the Newton group home and has been a resident since 1981. During the year after Lorraine's passing, Frank attended bereavement group meetings at Newton Memorial Hospital, where he was fortunate to meet Eileen Broesder, who had also lost her spouse. Love took over and Frank and Eileen married in 1996. They spent many years traveling, going on cruises and enjoying their time together. Frank and Eileen continued to be involved with SCARC by volunteering at events such as the Walkathon, the Radiothon and sitting at the SCARC fair booth during the New Jersey State Fair. According to Linda McConville, former Guardianship CEO, "Frank was the person who always had a smile or a joke for everyone." Richard C. Lecher, Ph.D., president and CEO of SCARC, said, "Frank was a man of honor and had great energy for his son, Peter, and everyone at SCARC. We are proud to have had Frank as an integral part of SCARC leadership and organization." Frank was pre-deceased by his first wife, Lorraine Holden Mooney; his sister, Audrey McBrearty; and brother, Edward. He is survived by his wife, Eileen Broesder Mooney; his children, Walter and his wife, Karen, of Houston, Texas, Michael and his wife, Barbara, of Sparta, Marianne Mooney, of Andover, and Peter Mooney, of Newton. He had six grandchildren, Erin, Angela, Michelle, Sarah, Ryan and Sean; and four great-grandchildren, Spencer, Harper, Dilynn and Kenna. His family and friends will sorely miss his smile and warm heart. Friends are invited to celebrate his life from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: SCARC Guardianship Services, Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice -- Haven Program (which helps families in need to stay at the center) or the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 26, 2019