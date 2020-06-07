WHITING - Francis "Frank" Toth, 85, of Whiting, passed away May 4, 2020.
Born in Irvington, he attended Irvington High School and Rutgers University. Frank worked for ITT Industries and was involved in local politics when residing in Morris County.
Full obituary and condolences to the family at ghwimberg.com. Arrangements are by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.