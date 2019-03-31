Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Frank A. Hall Jr. Obituary
ELMHURST, Pa. ­-- Frank A. Hall Jr., 89, of Elmhurst Township, Pa., died Friday, March 29, 2019, at the St. Mary's Villa in Elmhurst Township, Pa.

Born and raised in Newton, N.J., Frank was a graduate of Newton High School. He served his country from Nov. 15, 1948, to Oct. 24, 1952, in the United States Navy. Frank relocated to California, where he lived for more than 50 years before moving back to Pennsylvania. He was a self-employed carpenter in the Carpenters Union for 64 years. Before his retirement in 1991, Frank was self-employed as a general contractor at All Construction Co. Inc., in San Diego, Calif. Frank was also a member of the local American Legion in San Diego, Calif.

Son of the late Frank Hall Sr., and Alice (nee Lewis) Hall, Frank was predeceased by his wife, Delaine (nee Bruce) Hall; his daughter, Deborah Marie Miller, in July 2018; and his sisters, Betty Crone and Ruth Hall. He is survived by his son, Jerome Hall, of Camarillo, Calif.; his sister, Doris Piepher Paragino, of Sugarland, Texas; his grandson, Joseph Hall; his nephew, David Bruce; along with several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 3, from 2-4 p.m. at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St. Newton, N.J. A graveside service will be held on Monday April 8, at the El Camino Memorial Park and Mortuaries, 5600 Carrol Canyon Road, San Diego, Calif.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Newton American Legion Post 86, 20 Yates Ave, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be made at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 31, 2019
