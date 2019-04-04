Home

F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
Frank J. (Clint) Christian

LAKE HOPATCONG -- Our Dad, PopPop, Frank J. Christian (Clint), 95, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Regency Grande in Dover.

Born in Franklin to the late Frank and Rose (Szuch) Kristian, he was a longtime resident of Franklin until his marriage to Lorraine Richards, then moving to Ogdensburg, and on to Lake Hopatcong.

Frank was a 1942 graduate of Franklin High School. He played football for the Franklin Miners for 10 years, earning himself a spot in

the Sussex County Football Hall of Fame. He also enjoyed golf, deep sea fishing, and bowling.

A proud U.S. Army Air Corps veteran of World War II, Frank was in the 405th Fighter Group. He worked for the Franklin Mine and Sparta Lumber Company, becoming a foreman for Mohawk Lumber in Sparta before his retirement.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Cheryl Niedzwiecki; granddaughter, Heather Garv Mittelstadt; sisters, Ethel Paffenroth, Rose Zill and Alice Garris; brother, John Christian; and companion of 42 years, Beatrice Kennedy. Frank is survived by his two loving daughters, Pamela Garv and her husband, Erik, of Lake Hopatcong, and Kim Krieger and husband, Mark, of Franklin; by his sister, Elizabeth Kolzinski; son-in-law, Gene Niedzwiecki; grandchildren, Rick Garv and wife, Kristy, Stephen Niedzwiecki, Jessica Krieger-Finamore and husband, Louie, and Stacie Krieger. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Sheridan Moore, Olivia Krieger, Erik J. Garv, and Emma and Laci Finamore; as well as Beatrice's loving daughters, Ann Marie McCarty and husband, Bob, and Michele Bannat and husband, Steve.

A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. A service will follow at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for the Frank (Clint) Christian Football Scholarship Fund at Wallkill Valley Regional High School. Checks should be made out and mailed to Gene Niedzwiecki, 6 Bourne Circle, Hamburg, NJ 07419. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.johnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
