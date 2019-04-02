DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Frank J. Maffucci Jr., 77, of Delaware Township, Pa., died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.

Born in Newark, N.J., Frank grew up in Belleville, N.J., and was a graduate of Belleville High School. He lived in Belleville for 51 years before moving to Sussex County, N.J., then moved to Delaware Township four years ago.

A United States Army veteran, Frank proudly served his country from 1967 to 1969. He was a parts manager for Lynn Chevrolet in Kearny, where he worked for 15 years before his retirement 11 years ago. He was a member of American Legion Post 157 in Branchville.

The son of the late Frank J. Maffucci Sr., and Carmella (Colletta) Maffucci, Frank is survived by his wife of

38 years, Jo-Ann (Quist) Maffucci; his daughter, Laura C. Smith and husband, Michael, of Delaware Township, Pa.; his grandson, Michael Smith Jr.; and his brother, Victor M. Maffucci, of Belleville.

Visitation will be held 2:30-5 p.m., Saturday, April 6, at Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville, followed by American Legion services at 5 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the Pike County Humane Society, 189 Lee Road, Shohola, Pa., 18458 or American Legion Post 157, 325 Route 206, Branchville, NJ 07826. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 2, 2019