Frank O'Neill
We are saddened to share the passing of Frank O'Neill on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Andover Subacute & Rehabilitation Center.
Born on November 28, 1949, in Jersey City, Frank attended Woodbine, Vineland and New Lisbon State Schools. He was a resident of SCARC Group Homes for many years and of Andover Nursing Home as of 2012.
Frank loved superheroes, especially Batman. He enjoyed holidays and his birthday, getting cards and gifts, and going to parties and socials.
Frank was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Woronick) O'Neill.
A private graveside service was held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in the Newton Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
